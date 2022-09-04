Feed Arizona Children
Phoenix toddler in critical condition after being pulled from a backyard pool

A toddler is in critical condition after drowning in a pool Saturday evening.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 8:45 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A toddler is in critical condition after family members found him in a pool Saturday evening.

Phoenix fire department was called to a residence near 16th street and Bell Road for the report of a 3-year-old found in a swimming pool. The child was pulled out of the pool by his family and given CPR until rescue crews arrived and took him to the hospital. It is not known how long he was underwater.

The incident is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back with Arizona’s Family for updates.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

