Over 4,000 APS customers in the Wickenburg area without power after Friday storms

WICKENBURG, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - APS reports over 4,000 customers are currently without power in Wickenburg, Kirkland, Yarnell, and Congress after monsoon storms that blew through the area Friday night.

APS spokesman, Alan Bunnell said at the height of the storm overnight there were around 5,000 customers without power due to downed power lines. APS crews are working to repair 40 downed power poles in a remote area near Vulture Mine, east of Wickenburg. The remaining 4,000 customers without power are expected to have power restored Sunday morning at 8 a.m.

A cooling station has been created at Hassayampa Elementary school for Wickenburg customers affected by the outages.

To see if your area has been affected by power outages, visit the APS Outage Map.

