One dead after UTV accident in Forest Lakes

One person is dead after a UTV accident in northern Arizona.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 3:44 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
FOREST LAKES, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - One person is dead and three others are injured after they were involved in a utility terrain vehicle accident this afternoon.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office reports that the accident happened near Forest Road 99 and 170.

One person died at the scene and two adults and one child were airlifted to a hospital for their injuries. The people involved in the accident were visitors to the area and on a camping trip. No other information has been provided about the victims at this time. The accident is under investigation

This is a developing story. Check back with Arizona’s Family for updates.

