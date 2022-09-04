Feed Arizona Children
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Gilbert single mother of 4 stuck in Minnesota ICU after suffering severe burns in accident

A Gilbert single mother was severely burned in a bon fire in Minneapolis. Her family hopes to...
A Gilbert single mother was severely burned in a bon fire in Minneapolis. Her family hopes to bring her home soon.(Arizona's Family)
By Alexis Dominguez
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 5:47 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A single mother of four was severely burned in an accident while at a wedding in Minnesota. Her daughters say she has made some progress, but it will be a long journey to recovery.

They say it happened last Sunday during a bonfire. Tami Chmielweski’s family says she was on vacation for a wedding when she caught fire. Her family explains they aren’t sure how it happened, but 30% of her body is covered in third-degree burns. They say she’s undergone several procedures and skin grafts at a Minneapolis hospital.

None of Tami’s kids have been able to visit her, but they hope to have her home soon. Unfortunately, insurance will not cover her medical flight back to Arizona, which will cost upwards of $80,000.

Tami’s kids hope the community can help them get her back home. “Any donation helps and we appreciate it from the bottom of our hearts. Thank you will never be enough and there is no way we can ever pay it back. But we will pay it forward as soon as we can,” said Brooklyn Hardwick, one of Tami’s daughters.

She says most of Tami’s burns were on her legs and feet and her doctors believe it will take at least six months of physical therapy.

To donate, visit the family’s GoFundMe site.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Shooting at Goodyear shopping center injuries two, sends businesses into lockdown
The student remains at home and is not allowed on the school grounds.
2nd grader reportedly brought two guns to Cochise Elementary School
A man is dead after a hit-and-run crash in Phoenix.
Man dead after hit and run in Phoenix on Friday
An active police presence near Estrella Parkway and I-10
Two hurt, suspect arrested after shooting locks down stores in Goodyear