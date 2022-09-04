First Alert Weather Day: Excessive Heat Warning extended for the Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A heat wave continues this Sunday! We are tracking an excessive heat warning this holiday weekend which ends Wednesday evening.

Highs on Sunday will reach 108 with mostly sunny skies. Meantime, highs on Labor Day will get even hotter topping out at 109 with sunny skies, And even Tuesday is looking like a repeat of Monday. Temperatures continue to stay steady into the mid-week with Wednesday highs forecasted at 108.

Relief from the heat is on the way this week, on Thursday more cloud coverage will enter The Valley. The rain chances also increase. On Friday highs will get to 100 with a good chance to see some showers in The Valley. For next weekend highs will hang around 97 with a 30% chance for storms.

Remember to stay hydrated, wear sunscreen, and stay in the shade. Stay with the First Alert Weather team to keep you informed.

