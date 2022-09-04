First Alert Weather Day: Excessive Heat Warning extended until Wednesday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The National Weather Service has extended the Excessive Heat Warning which will now remain in effect until 8 p.m. Wednesday, with temperatures anywhere between 105-110 through the next couple of days. This includes the Valley, along the Colorado River, and the lower elevations of the Grand Canyon. Stay indoors if possible, drink tons of water and wear light clothing.

Tonight will be a warm one again with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. If you have outdoor plans for Labor Day, expect sunny skies and hot temperatures. We’re looking at 109 in Phoenix Monday, well above our average temperature for this time of the year which is 104 degrees. By the middle of the week, clouds and moisture increase which brings back rain and storm chances as we head into the weekend. Temps will drop to 100 degrees by Saturday.

