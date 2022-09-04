Feed Arizona Children
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

First Alert Weather Day: Excessive Heat Warning extended until Wednesday

First Alert Weather Day Graphic
First Alert Weather Day Graphic(First Alert Weather Day Graphic)
By Holly Bock
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 4:11 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The National Weather Service has extended the Excessive Heat Warning which will now remain in effect until 8 p.m. Wednesday, with temperatures anywhere between 105-110 through the next couple of days. This includes the Valley, along the Colorado River, and the lower elevations of the Grand Canyon. Stay indoors if possible, drink tons of water and wear light clothing.

Tonight will be a warm one again with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. If you have outdoor plans for Labor Day, expect sunny skies and hot temperatures. We’re looking at 109 in Phoenix Monday, well above our average temperature for this time of the year which is 104 degrees. By the middle of the week, clouds and moisture increase which brings back rain and storm chances as we head into the weekend. Temps will drop to 100 degrees by Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day Graphic
First Alert Weather Day: Excessive Heat Warning extended for the Valley
Hot temperatures are expected for Labor Day weekend as the National Weather Service has issued...
Hot temperatures ahead for Labor Day weekend
An excessive heat warning is in effect until 8 p.m. Tuesday.
First Alert Weather Day: Excessive heat warning in effect for Labor Day weekend
An excessive heat warning is in effect until 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Excessive heat warning in effect for Labor Day weekend