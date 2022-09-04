First Alert Weather Day: Excessive heat warning in effect for Labor Day weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning which will remain in effect until 8 p.m. Tuesday, with temperatures anywhere between 105-110 through the next couple of days. Stay indoors if possible, drink tons of water and wear light clothing.

Tonight, temperatures will drop to the mid to upper 80s with partly cloudy skies, and slightly breezy conditions. We should be staying dry throughout the evening and into Sunday. As a reminder, some valley trails close down under Excessive Heat Warnings from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. If you’re planning to travel across the state, temps will be in the 80s in Flagstaff, 90s in Payson, Winslow, Sedona, and Globe, and in the triple digits along the Colorado River. Stay cool!

