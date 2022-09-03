Feed Arizona Children
Police: Man detained in vehicle of interest after woman abducted while jogging

Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found inside a vehicle of interest after a woman was abducted while jogging on Friday.(Memphis Police Dept.)
By Danica Sauter and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 4:42 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A man has been detained by the Memphis Police Department after officials say they found a vehicle of interest connected to a missing jogger.

On Saturday, Memphis police said a vehicle was located and the man inside was detained.

This announcement comes a day after 34-year-old Eliza Fletcher was reportedly forced into a GMC Terrain while out for a jog near the University of Memphis campus.

Police said they have found items belonging to the woman, a smashed phone and water bottle, but haven’t yet found her.

Authorities said Fletcher is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighed about 137 pounds. She has blond hair and green eyes and was last seen wearing a pink jogging top and purple/blue running shorts with her hair in a bun.

The University of Memphis said it sent students an alert about a woman who had been kidnapped around 4:30 a.m. on Friday.

Officers said Fletcher frequently jogged in the area and was approached by an unknown person that morning and forced into a dark-colored SUV.

Friends said Fletcher is known as an avid runner and is a mother of two children. She also teaches at St. Mary Episcopal School.

According to the Associated Press, Fletcher’s family has offered a $50,000 reward for information in the case.

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

