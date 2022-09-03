MESA, AZ (Stacker) - Buying a home is an investment—and an increasingly expensive one.

The median value of a home in the United States reached $363,300 in July 2021, according to the National Association of Realtors. The market grew competitive and the price of homeownership shot out of reach for many Americans—but not for those willing to shell out big money for the most expensive homes on the market.

Homes with big price tags come with all sorts of enviable amenities. Pools, home gyms, high-tech fixtures, sweeping security systems, spacious yards, and a room for every need are luxuries most people covet. As people spent more time than ever before in their homes, these luxuries—and the cavernous square footage and yards that house them—became more desirable than ever

The appetite for homes selling in the high six-figure range became voracious in 2020, and that trend continues into 2021, according to data from Redfin. Sales of such luxury homes increased 41.6% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2021, growing significantly more than the smaller increase for more moderately priced homes. To learn more about home values in Mesa, Arizona, Stacker analyzed data from realtor.com to compile a list of the most expensive homes for sale in the city. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

See the most expensive homes for sale in Mesa below:

#10. 1550 N 40th St Unit 9, Mesa ($2,495,000)- 6 bedrooms; 6 bathrooms; 7,414 square feet; $336 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com

#9. 3960 E Norcroft Cir, Mesa ($2,500,000)- 5 bedrooms; 6 bathrooms; 5,828 square feet; $428 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com

#8. 3453 E Jaeger Cir, Mesa ($2,600,000)- 5 bedrooms; 5 bathrooms; 6,346 square feet; $409 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com

#7. 3730 E Huber St, Mesa ($2,990,000)- 5 bedrooms; 6 bathrooms; 6,086 square feet; $491 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com

#6. 7533 E Eagle Crest Dr, Mesa ($2,995,000)- 4 bedrooms; 5 bathrooms; 5,629 square feet; $532 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com

#5. 8514 E Oak St, Mesa ($2,999,000)- 7 bedrooms; 10 bathrooms; 9,600 square feet; $312 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com

#4. 3535 E Grandview St, Mesa ($3,000,000)- 6 bedrooms; 6 bathrooms; 9,966 square feet; $301 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com

#3. 3813 E Kenwood St, Mesa ($3,490,000)- 6 bedrooms; 8 bathrooms; 9,419 square feet; $370 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com

#2. 4308 N Sage Creek Cir, Mesa ($3,495,000)- 5 bedrooms; 8 bathrooms; 8,397 square feet; $416 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com

#1. 1301 N Val Vista Dr, Mesa ($5,000,000)- 6 bedrooms; 8 bathrooms; 11,107 square feet; $450 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com

The article has been re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.

Copyright 2022 Stacker via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.