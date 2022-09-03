Feed Arizona Children
First Alert Weather Day: Hot holiday weekend in Arizona

First Alert Weather Day Graphic(First Alert Weather Day Graphic)
By Steven Sarabia
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 6:34 AM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- This holiday weekend is shaping up to be a hot and dry one. An excessive heat warning is in effect for the Valley until Tuesday.

Forecasted highs on Saturday will reach 108 with mostly sunny skies. On Sunday, highs will get to 109 and on Labor Day, it will reach 110.

The upcoming work week will be above average temperatures wise as The Valley will hang around the mid to upper 100s. And on Friday, we are tracking a good chance for storms across the Valley as highs will drop to the low 100s.

Remember to drink plenty of water and wear sunscreen if you are doing anything outdoors for the holiday weekend.

Stay tuned to Arizona’s Family First Alert weather team for updates.

