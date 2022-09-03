Annual Arizona Black Rodeo brings culture, history and fun to Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Hundreds packed WestWorld of Scottsdale on Friday night for what spectators and event organizers call the “hottest show on dirt!” The Arizona Black Rodeo was back in town and featured classic bull riding and barrel racing, but it also brought its own touch of history.

2022 marks the 11th year of the event. The event’s goal is to have fun, but staff says the mission is to promote an appreciation for cultural heritage while giving families and kids a hands-on experience. “The African-American and people of color have been riding and roping, doing cowboy and cowgirl things since the early 1900s, but it wasn’t glamorized. Until the last 25 to 30 years, you’re starting to see more African-American cowboys and cowgirls in places like Arizona,” said event organizer John Goodie.

The event featured several different rodeo events with nearly 40 contestants. “We’ve been a part of rodeo history for a very long time and now here we are in 2022. You will see the joy on all of the spectators faces and the pride,” said Goodie.

Among the many contestants who traveled to the event was Kamal Miller, a bull rider from California. Miller says he’s been a cowboy since he was 6 years old and is thrilled to participate in the rodeo. “The crowd, the energy I won’t say it’s rare, but the Black cowboy culture is kind of overlooked so I’m glad to be here to be apart of it and shine some light on it,” he explained.

Unfortunately, if you missed out on Friday, there’s a slim chance that tickets will be available for Saturday. Organizers say the rodeo is expected to be sold out at 5,000 tickets, but check their website to see if you can snag a last-minute ticket. The organization’s last rodeo of the season will be in Las Vegas on Oct. 15. For more information about tickets, click/tap here.

