50+ years after her mother’s murder, a Phoenix woman finally has answers

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix woman was raised by her aunt, unaware of exactly what happened to her mother. Now 52 years later, Francine Bergen has that information after a police department in South Dakota going through old boxes recovered items that belonged to her mother and tracked her down. Bergen was a toddler when her mother, Faye, was shot and killed in 1970 outside a hotel in Rapid City, South Dakota. “She had a short life,” Francine Bergen said of her mother.

Faye was 21 years old when she was murdered. Francine Bergen was 18 months old and sent to Tuba City to be raised by her aunt.“I just kinda grew up really fast,” she said.

In her teens she learned her mother was killed, but still her aunt provided her with few details. “‘Can I have a picture? Do you have a picture?’ nobody did,” she explained. “I just went on with my life and I moved away,” she continued.

Then a few months back, she received a call from South Dakota, Capt. Tony Harrison with the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office told her they were digitizing old case files and found items that belonged to her mom. “I was happy. Oh, like finally, I’ll read about her, what happened,” Bergen said. “She didn’t even know how old she was when this happened. So that’s how little about the case she knew,” Captain Harrison said.

Bergen showed Arizona’s Family the envelope she received in the mail. It included police reports detailing what happened along with her mother’s address book, writings and letters. She read one letter aloud. “This is January 6, 1970. We moved to a new house yesterday, it’s kind of fun,” she said.

“I read this and I actually know, now she can rest in peace and it’s a closure now for me to have this,” Bergen said. She’s already shared that photo of her mother with her children. She’s also planning a trip to visit her uncle so that he can see these items. Bergen is grateful to the investigators who took the time out to track her down.

