2nd grader reportedly brought two guns to Cochise Elementary School

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A second grader remains at home after bringing two handguns to school earlier this week.

On Monday, deputies from the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office were called to Cochise Elementary School on reports that a 7-year-old brought a handgun to school. The school staff was informed about the gun by another student who saw the weapon in the second grader’s backpack.

The school superintendent took the student to the office where they confiscated the backpack and contacted the child’s mother and the Sheriff’s office. The gun in the student’s backpack did not have a live chamber in it, however, there was a fully loaded magazine in the backpack with the weapon. While deputies were at the school, the child’s father went home to check on other weapons and discovered a second handgun was missing. That second handgun was found in the administrative office of the school where the second grader hid it while being escorted to the office.

Deputies completed a juvenile referral on the second grader for weapons offenses and asked the Department of Child Safety to check on the child/home situation. The school board will meet with school officials in the coming days to decide on enrollment and disciplinary actions for the student. The child is at home with their parents and is not allowed on the school grounds.

The Cochise County Attorney’s Office is still investigating.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.