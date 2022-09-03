Feed Arizona Children
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

2nd grader reportedly brought two guns to Cochise Elementary School

The student remains at home and is not allowed on the school grounds.
The student remains at home and is not allowed on the school grounds.(MGN)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 4:14 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A second grader remains at home after bringing two handguns to school earlier this week.

On Monday, deputies from the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office were called to Cochise Elementary School on reports that a 7-year-old brought a handgun to school. The school staff was informed about the gun by another student who saw the weapon in the second grader’s backpack.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 7-year-old boy found with 2 guns at Cochise County school, deputies say

The school superintendent took the student to the office where they confiscated the backpack and contacted the child’s mother and the Sheriff’s office. The gun in the student’s backpack did not have a live chamber in it, however, there was a fully loaded magazine in the backpack with the weapon. While deputies were at the school, the child’s father went home to check on other weapons and discovered a second handgun was missing. That second handgun was found in the administrative office of the school where the second grader hid it while being escorted to the office.

RELATED: Reports of threats, students bringing guns to multiple schools across Arizona

Deputies completed a juvenile referral on the second grader for weapons offenses and asked the Department of Child Safety to check on the child/home situation. The school board will meet with school officials in the coming days to decide on enrollment and disciplinary actions for the student. The child is at home with their parents and is not allowed on the school grounds.

The Cochise County Attorney’s Office is still investigating.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A man is dead after a hit-and-run crash in Phoenix.
Man dead after hit and run in Phoenix on Friday
An active police presence near Estrella Parkway and I-10
Two hurt, suspect arrested after shooting locks down stores in Goodyear
The median value of a home in the United States reached $363,300 in July 2021, according to the...
Most expensive homes for sale in Mesa
Arizona Black Rodeo brings rich history and fun to Scottsdale