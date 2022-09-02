On Your Side recovers $25K for viewers during August

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Lori Ankrom says knew she needed On Your Side when she ordered this $500 patio set online and then got stuck with a $1,700 delivery bill.

“It’s a running joke in our family that if anything goes wrong, we’re going to contact On Your Side,” Ankrom said. She says when the patio set arrived, it was badly damaged. Walmart agreed to refund Lori’s money and scheduled FedEx to deliver it back to them. They did, but FedEx sent Lori a $1,700 bill.

So, On Your Side got involved and asked FedEx to investigate. They did and discovered not only was the amount wrong but also agreed that Lori shouldn’t pay it. The company waived the bill entirely. “I think it’s amazing because I have done everything by the book, and no one would listen to me. And Gary Harper walks in and they listen.”

On Your Side also helped Vince Melchionno. He was out of state when his toilet developed a small crack, causing water to leak and flood his home. Melchionno filed a claim with his insurance carrier, but State Farm denied the claim and refused to pay the damages that he believes totals more than $20,000. On Your Side got involved and after asking State Farm to review the issue, the insurance company changed its mind and agreed to pay for the damage.

Vince says it only happened with the help of On Your Side. “I’m glad Gary Harper got involved because without him, none of this would have happened. I know that. I mean it went all the way to Chicago. Whoever was there, overruled the people down here.”

Finally, On Your Side was able to put money back into the pockets of John Connery. He moved out of this apartment complex and was expecting to get his $2,400 security deposit back. The complex only mailed him around $700. After he was unable to get the entire balance, On Your Side asked property management to look into the issue. The management company mailed John an additional $1,600.

Connery said, “I am relieved that Gary Harper stepped in. And I am grateful for that. He went on to say, “Very simply, I think you guys are a great advocate for consumers and our community. So, I think it’s nice to have you guys around and speak on our behalf.” When you add all the money On Your Side was able to recover for viewers during August, it comes to $25,695. For the entire year so far, the total was $404,857.

