Two Kingman High School students arrested after allegedly planning school shooting

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two Kingman High School students have been arrested after allegedly planning a shooting at the high school.

On Wednesday, deputies with the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office were asked by Kingman High School resource officers to investigate threats of a possible shooting. After speaking with students, deputies said they could not find evidence for the claims. When the deputies returned to the school Thursday for more investigation, they said they found two students, a fourteen-year-old girl and a fifteen-year-old girl, that were reportedly plotting the shooting.

Both students were immediately suspended from school pending an investigation. The students told the deputies that they had been bullied by other students. Deputies recovered a list written by the two girls. The list contained the names of fourteen students who they intended to target at the school. Deputies say that although the two girls had no specific plan to carry out the shooting, there was still intent to harm.

The parents of each of the students on the list were informed of the threat. Both girls have been arrested and charged with making a terrorist threat, a class 3 felony, and booked into the Mohave County Juvenile Detention Facility.

