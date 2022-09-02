Feed Arizona Children
Travel tips for Labor Day weekend

Michelle Donati-Grayman from AAA Arizona shares tips on how to prepare for your holiday weekend travel
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 10:24 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Clear skies, sunshine, and an upcoming 3-day weekend will have most families catching flights or taking road trips. AAA predicts that Labor Day will be the biggest weekend for travel and they’ve come up with a stress-less travel checklist to help prepare for any travel that’s ahead.

Michelle Donati-Grayman from AAA Arizona came on Good Morning Arizona to discuss tips on preparing for Labor Day travel, lower gas prices, and where you should visit.

