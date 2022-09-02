One dead after multi-vehicle accident on I-10
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 9:49 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A multiple vehicle crash on the I-10 killed a man and left two women in critical condition.
Around 9:15 a.m., first responders were called to a two-vehicle crash that happened on Eastbound I-10, just west of Interstate 51. Rescue crews took two women and one man to the hospital with critical injuries. The man died from his injuries.
The I-10 eastbound lanes were closed at 16th Street but have since reopened. The Department of Public Safety is investigating what caused the accident.
This is a developing story. Check back with Arizona’s Family for updates.
Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.