Storms possible tonight in the Valley

By April Warnecke
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 5:56 AM MST|Updated: 10 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Sunny and hot today in the Valley, with morning temperatures in the 80s warming to 106 degrees this afternoon. There’s a chance of gusty winds and strong to severe storms in the Valley by this evening and tonight and extreme heat in the forecast for the holiday weekend ahead.

Monsoon moisture and an easterly flow will provide a greater chance for storms today in the high country, particularly on the Mogollon Rim. There’s about a 30 percent chance that by this evening or late night those storms move down into the lower elevations, including the Valley. Strong damaging winds, hail, frequent lightning, and brief, heavy rain are a concern. The Storm Prediction Center has put parts of Arizona including the Valley in the marginal risk category today for severe weather.

Storm chances continue over the holiday weekend for the high country, but only a very slight chance remains for the Valley. The bigger weather concern will be the extreme heat. An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for the Valley from Saturday morning at 10 a.m. until Monday evening at 8 p.m. Temperatures are likely to top out close to 110 degrees this holiday weekend. Saturday through Monday are also First Alert weather days. Use caution when outside, take frequent breaks and drink plenty of water.

Temperatures look to come down a bit during the second half of next week.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

