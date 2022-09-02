Spencer Auto fixes Chandler family’s car AC

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - One East Valley autoshop is paying it forward in the community.

Family-owned Spencer Auto Repair asked Chandler police to find a family who needed their vehicle’s air conditioning unit fixed in the East Valley. The department found a widowed grandmother with a 19-year-old car that had no working AC. She has lived in Chandler for 27 years, raising her grandchildren.

The family said that they couldn’t remember the last time the car’s AC unit worked and that they couldn’t afford the repairs. Spencer Auto Repair was able to replace the full unit as well as make other repairs to ensure the car keeps running.

