Red Cross seeks volunteers

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Red Cross organization is seeking volunteers to help those struggling with the ramifications of life-altering events of any kind.

Arizona’s Family meteorologist Steven Sarabia went by the Phoenix location to talk with volunteers and organizers. The organization says that they have been struggling to maintain volunteers after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Check out volunteer FAQ’s and more information here!

