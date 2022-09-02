Feed Arizona Children
Red Cross seeks volunteers

The Red Cross organization is seeking volunteers after having trouble maintaining numbers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 10:26 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Red Cross organization is seeking volunteers to help those struggling with the ramifications of life-altering events of any kind.

Arizona’s Family meteorologist Steven Sarabia went by the Phoenix location to talk with volunteers and organizers. The organization says that they have been struggling to maintain volunteers after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Check out volunteer FAQ’s and more information here!

