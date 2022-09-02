Feed Arizona Children
OdySea Aquarium welcomes back animal encounter programs

The OdySea Aquarium welcomes back its animal encounter programs where guests can interact with sloths, sting rays, and sharks.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 12:29 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Odysea Aquarium has announced the return of its interactive animal encounter program which was on pause during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Guests now have the opportunity to get an up-close look at their favorite marine animals such as stingrays, sharks, penguins, and even sloths. The animal encounter programs continue to serve as the aquarium’s conservation and educational messaging efforts.

Good Morning Arizona meteorologist, Steven Sarabia was live at the OdySea Aquarium to find out more about the animal encounter programs.

