Maitenance engineer at Sun City church wins Pay It Forward award

A Sun City church member who keeps it all going won the Pay It Forward award. Pay It Forward is sponsored by America First Credit Union and Super Star Car Wash.
By Paul Horton
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 6:28 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
SUN CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - We decided to Pay It Forward out in Sun City to Shawn McMullen, who works at Shepherd of the Hills Methodist Church. “We love him. He has the most generous spirit. He overflows with a willingness to help people. Never stops, never stops,” said church member Debra Lerner. McMullen is the maintenance engineer and does everything, including plumbing, electrical and yard work. The congregation appreciates his hard work and got together to nominate him for our Pay It Forward award.

Arizona’s Family and church members camped out and waited for McMullen. “We got a wonderful letter from people from this church saying how amazing you are. You get a lot of hundred dollar bills,” we said.

Lerner and others surprised McMullen and told him how much they appreciated his hard work. “It’s their Pay It Forward award because of all you do for us and because we love you. You run to help us and can never be stopped. And we love you,” she said.

He does all this work with a great attitude and doesn’t expect anything in return. McMullen said it feels good to be appreciated. “They mean the world to me. I love everybody here. I try and be pleasant to everybody, treat them like family,” he said. If you would like to nominate someone for our Pay It Forward award, fill out a nomination form on our community page.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

