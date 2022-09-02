Feed Arizona Children
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Storms spark house fire, cause damage in areas of Queen Creek, San Tan Valley

Lightning strikes ignited a house fire in Queen Creek during a late night monsoon storm.
Lightning strikes ignited a house fire in Queen Creek during a late night monsoon storm.(Arizona's Family)
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 7:45 AM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A monsoon struck the East Valley last night bringing lightning, high winds, and heavy rain.

This morning, residents in the east Valley are left with the aftermath of the sudden storm. Lightning strikes ignited a house fire in Queen Creek causing severe damage to the home.

Poston Butte High School suffered damage to the outdoor grounds of its campus. Part of a roof was blown off a bus barn and a fence fell over on the baseball field. Many downed trees were also reported in San Tan Valley. The chances for storms in the coming days are low, but the storms that are on the radar will be strong and may include high winds, and hail.

Stay with Arizona’s Family for updated weather forecasts.

Have any weather-related pictures you want to share with us? Submit your photos below.

Sample HTML block

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Dead fish popping up along dried-out wash in Scottsdale
Several dead fish pop up in Scottsdale wash weeks after storms, floods
A smelly situation in Scottsdale
Heavy rains, wind cause downed trees in East Valley
Heavy winds, rain passing through the Valley Saturday night
Heavy winds, rain passing through the Valley Saturday night