Storms spark house fire, cause damage in areas of Queen Creek, San Tan Valley

QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A monsoon struck the East Valley last night bringing lightning, high winds, and heavy rain.

This morning, residents in the east Valley are left with the aftermath of the sudden storm. Lightning strikes ignited a house fire in Queen Creek causing severe damage to the home.

Poston Butte High School suffered damage to the outdoor grounds of its campus. Part of a roof was blown off a bus barn and a fence fell over on the baseball field. Many downed trees were also reported in San Tan Valley. The chances for storms in the coming days are low, but the storms that are on the radar will be strong and may include high winds, and hail.

