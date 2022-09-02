Homicide suspect who drove into pizzeria to avoid police released from hospital, charged

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A homicide suspect who drove into a pizzeria in Mesa to avoid police on Aug. 21 has been released from the hospital and charged Friday morning.

Kevin McKinney, 36, a wanted felon in both New Mexico for homicide and Colorado, was spotted by a Mesa police officer in a pizzeria near Dobson and Baseline Roads on Sunday, Aug. 21. Mesa’s SWAT team was called to the scene and tried to “box him in” after he got into his vehicle to leave. McKinney would not surrender to the police and instead drove into the pizzeria in an attempt to escape the police. That was when a Mesa police officer shot McKinney. He was then taken to the hospital for surgery. No one inside the pizzeria or any of the police officers was hurt.

He was booked into jail on several felony charges, including aggravated assault, misconduct with weapons, and fugitive of justice.

