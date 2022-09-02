First Alert Weather Days issued for Labor Day Weekend: Excessive Heat Warning

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It will be a hot and dry holiday weekend for the Valley as temperatures are expected to rise high above the average.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning from Saturday at 10 a.m. until Monday evening at 8 p.m. Temperatures will reach up to 110 degrees. Be prepared when heading outdoors by drinking lots of water, and taking frequent breaks to avoid dehydration or other heat-related medical issues.

