First Alert Weather Day: Storms possible tonight, extreme heat this holiday weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A chance for thunderstorms is back in the forecast Friday night as conditions in the atmosphere are right for major storms. That doesn’t mean everyone will get rain, but there’s about a 30% chance of storms in your neighborhood. We’re on the outlook for the possibility of strong winds from significant outflow boundaries. That translates into blowing dust. Do not be surprised if dust storm warnings are issued later.

Thursday night, the storms moved through the extreme Southeast Valley, including a lightning strike resulting in a house burning to the ground and winds exceeding 60 miles an hour. Rainfall amounts were generally ½” or less and only 6% of the Valley got rain. We expect that number to go up Thursday night.

Still, it’s not a lock that we’ll get storms, and if we don’t, that will be the rain chances for several days. Then we’ll be dealing with the First Alert for extreme heat for the entire holiday weekend around metro Phoenix. While we don’t expect any highs of 110 degrees, the temps will be close to that. And with everyone planning outdoor activities, it’s a good call by the National Weather Service to issue the alert. Have fun outside this weekend and stay safe.

