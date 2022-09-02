Feed Arizona Children
Dust seen near Fountain Hills as storms head toward the Valley

Dust was seen near Fountain Hills.
By David Baker
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 4:09 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Friday in the Valley as monsoon storms are forming and heading toward the Phoenix area. Aerials from Arizona’s Family’s news chopper spotted blowing dust close to Fountain Hills and ominous clouds in the distance. There’s about a 30 to 40% chance of rain for the Valley, and wet weather could come during the evening commute.

AZFamily's First Alert Weather App First lets you track storms and get severe weather alerts wherever you are. Get animated radar, hourly and 10-day forecasts, video updates, rainfall totals, and an interactive traffic map. It also provides a 250-meter radar, which is the highest resolution possible. This radar allows you to look into the future so you can see where the storm is headed.

