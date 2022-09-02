Feed Arizona Children
Circle K Deal brings Arizonans to the gas pump heading into Labor Day weekend

For a short time this afternoon, Circle K locations across the state gave Arizonans a chance to save forty cents per gallon.
By Elliott Polakoff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 9:52 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s been a while since we’ve seen gas prices under $3.50 a gallon. But for a short time this afternoon, Circle K locations across the state gave Arizonans a chance to save forty cents per gallon.

“It feels good,” Phoenix resident Dawn Lalo said. “It feels like normal. Getting back to normal anyway.”

Lalo heard about the Circle K promo on Facebook this morning. She worried that forty-cent discounts would mean long lines. Still, she showed up for the chance to see multiple gas prices starting with a three and not a four. “It’s been a while,” Lalo said. “So this is a relief. It’s been what all summer?”

PREVIOUS STORY: Circle K offering 40 cent gas discount Thursday at select locations

AAA’s average Arizona gas price finally dipped under four dollars on Thursday. At Circle K on 7th Street and Missouri Avenue, some paid just $3.49 a gallon with the discount. But even with that discount, it’s almost forty cents more than what gas cost in Arizona a year ago. “It’s better,” Phoenix resident Sherry Grijalva said. “It’s not as good as a year ago, but I’ll take it.”

Despite the downward trend in gas prices, AAA spokesperson John Treanor doesn’t expect more people to drive long distances this Labor Day weekend. “The big travel plans, the road trips of 50 miles or more, they weren’t really impacted that much by the gas prices at all,” Treanor said. “But the daily driving, going to the store, running errands, that shifted things a lot.”

So it’s not surprising that most of the Circle K customers we spoke with had a similar outlook on how they’d spend their savings. “Probably food at the grocery store,” Phoenix resident Debra Jobin said.

TRENDING: Yarnell community begs for changes after woman hit, killed by Yavapai sergeant

“Probably spend it on groceries,” Phoenix’s Steve Dzat added.

“Now I just need the grocery prices to go down,” Lalo said.

For those that do try to take advantage of the lower gas prices and hit the road this Labor Day weekend, Treanor says to remember the toll high temperatures can take on your vehicles. “We get 30,000 calls in Arizona for tire failure each summer,” he said. “Tires are blowing up predominantly because it’s hot. We get 65,000 thousand dead battery calls every summer. Those are severe increases from wintertime.”

