Child Crisis Arizona, other charities installing free pool fencing in Phoenix

Child Crisis Arizona, SRP, and the United Firefighters Charities are working to install free pool fencing at a few Phoenix family homes.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 12:27 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Pool season may be on its way out, but water safety is always a priority.

Child Crisis Arizona, SRP, and the United Firefighters Charities are working to install free pool fencing at a few Phoenix family homes. CCA’s Pool Fence Safety Program works with parents to educate them on the importance of keeping their children safe around water. Those interested in receiving a free pool fencing installation can apply on the organization’s website. Although this year’s fall installation application is closed, the application portal will reopen for the spring season soon.

The group also offers an online water safety course! To see if you are eligible for an installation, click here.

