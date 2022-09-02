Cardinals’ Antonio Hamilton to miss start of season due to “freak accident” in the kitchen

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A bizarre accident in the kitchen put an Arizona Cardinals’ projected starter in the hospital and on the sidelines for the start of the team’s season. Cornerback Antonio Hamilton suffered second-degree burns on his hands and feet while reportedly cooking with hot oil at his home Monday. In a tweet, the 29-year-old called it a “freak accident” and added it could have been deadly. “God spared me to only have these injuries,” Hamilton posted. The team placed him on the reserve/non-football injury list on Thursday. That means he’ll miss at least the first four games of the season. The burns are disappointing for Hamilton, as he said on Twitter he had the “greatest (training) camp” of his career. Cardinals Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury shared that same sentiment. “I think more than anything it’s disappointing for him just ‘cause he had earned a starting role at that position after basically bouncing around a bunch of teams so hopefully he’s back sooner than later, so we’ll see.”

2022 will be the second season in the desert for Hamilton. He played in all 17 regular season games last year with two starts. Hamilton’s injury is probably why the team traded for Trayvon Mullen, Jr. earlier this week. The Cardinals sent a conditional seventh-round pick that could become a sixth-round pick to the Las Vegas Raiders in return. Marco Wilson could also start. He started 13 games last year and posted 48 tackles.

