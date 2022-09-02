Burglar suspect identified, charged after he fired at officers during standoff in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man accused of burglarizing a home of a woman he knew and then shooting at officers during a standoff in Mesa is back behind bars. Abdul Basit Ishan had been in the hospital since the shooting on Aug. 22 but was released and officially arrested on Monday. He was booked into jail on dozens of charges.

Ishan was hanging out with a woman he knew at her house near Country Club and Rio Salado Parkway. They left, but then he returned and broke into her home and stole her gun, blue M30 pills and cash, police said. The woman arrived home and heard someone going through her stuff, so she called 911. Officers arrived and told Ishan to come out. Instead, according to court paperwork, Ishan ran out with the gun, jumped the wall and tried to break into the neighbor’s home. He then went into a laundry room and wouldn’t come out, police said.

Officers surrounded the room, and as they were moving in, Ishan fired his gun at a K-9 and officers. As they backed off, he fired another round. No officers were hit. Chandler police’s SWAT showed up and fired several rounds of gas into the laundry room to get him to come out. The team also had a drone, which Ishan shot at twice, police said but missed. He shot Chandler’s police robot twice, and it was damaged, court records said. Ishan eventually came out with his hands up but then quickly put his hands down by his waistline, police said. That’s when an officer from the rooftop shot him. Ishan was then taken to the hospital. He was there for more than a week before being well enough to head to jail. While talking to him in the hospital, officers said he admitted to the crimes but denied stealing cash from the woman.

Ishan is a convicted felon, which means he can’t have a gun and has an order of protection against him filed by his sister, police said. Court paperwork shows he had warrants out for his arrest, too. He was booked on more than two dozen charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, burglary and unlawful discharge of a firearm in city limits.

