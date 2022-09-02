Feed Arizona Children
Box truck drives into Glendale power poles and building

A box truck swerved into power poles and a building in Glendale after being hit by a car on the roadway.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 8:45 AM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A box truck is leaking diesel fuel on roads in Glendale after it was hit by a car and swerved into power poles and a building this morning.

Glendale Police responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a white car that was traveling southbound on 51st Ave that lost control steering into oncoming traffic. The white car then struck a box truck which swerved off the roadway and hit a power pole and patio of a business. The box truck started leaking fuel onto the roads. The female driver of the white car has been taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The Glendale Fire Department is advising drivers to avoid the area from 51st Ave to Orangewood as crews work to clear the scene. There is no estimated time on when the roads will reopen. APS has reported power outages from Orangewood Ave to Ocotillo Road and 55th Drive to 49th Ave.

Glendale police are investigating if speed or impairment are possible factors in the accident.

This is a developing story. Check back with Arizona’s Family for updates.

