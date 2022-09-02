Box truck drives into Glendale power poles and building

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A box truck is leaking diesel fuel on roads in Glendale after it was hit by a car and swerved into power poles and a building this morning.

Glendale Police responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a white car that was traveling southbound on 51st Ave that lost control steering into oncoming traffic. The white car then struck a box truck which swerved off the roadway and hit a power pole and patio of a business. The box truck started leaking fuel onto the roads. The female driver of the white car has been taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The Glendale Fire Department is advising drivers to avoid the area from 51st Ave to Orangewood as crews work to clear the scene. There is no estimated time on when the roads will reopen. APS has reported power outages from Orangewood Ave to Ocotillo Road and 55th Drive to 49th Ave.

Glendale police are investigating if speed or impairment are possible factors in the accident.

AVOID THE AREA 51st Ave between Orangewood and Glendale. A box truck is leaking diesel fuel after striking power poles and a business. The extent of injuries and the details as to what caused the accident are being sorted by @GlendaleAZPD The road is shut down for clean up. pic.twitter.com/Zkc69IhVcx — Glendale Fire Dept. (@GlendaleFire) September 2, 2022

