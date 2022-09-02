Behind-the-scenes tours of Glendale’s State Farm Stadium set to resume this month

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s good news for those who want a special inside look at a unique NFL stadium right here in the Valley. The behind-the-scenes tours of State Farm Stadium in Glendale are scheduled to return on Sept. 15. Specialized field move tours, pre-game tours and post-game tours will also be available. Fans of all ages can check restricted areas like the press box, an exclusive private loft, the NFL visiting team locker room and a look up and around from the stadium floor.

The massive stadium at 95th and Maryland avenues opened in 2006 and is the only stadium in the world with a rollout field and a retractable roof. The exterior metal panels reflect the desert light while the 21 vertical glass-walled slots offer fans inside the stadium breathtaking views of the desert horizon. The stadium hosts 63,400 fans on NFL Sundays but can expand to 73,000 for huge events like the College Football Playoff National Championship, the Super Bowl and Fiesta Bowl, all events State Farm Stadium has hosted.

Tours will start at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and the Monday following a home game for the Arizona Cardinals. Tickets can be found at SeatGeek.com or at the stadium box office. Discounts are available, and parking is free. Officials recommend buying tickets in advance.

