Woman hospitalized after being thrown under pickup truck in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A serious crash caused a woman to be thrown underneath a pickup truck in Phoenix on Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 11:15 a.m. near 43rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.

Police say a pickup truck driver was stopped at a red light, and a woman was getting out of the truck. As she was leaving, officers say the pickup truck driver sped up into the intersection and was hit by a semi-dump truck. The crash caused the woman to be thrown under the truck. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police didn’t say if any other drivers were hurt.

It’s unknown why the driver sped up as the woman was getting out or why she was near the intersection. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.