Temperatures rise for the holiday weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Sunny and hot today with a high of 107 degrees in the Valley. Dry weather continues, although there is a slight chance for high country storms today, with a few isolated storms possible in Pinal and Gila counties as well.

Storm chances climb a bit tomorrow across the state. While chances stay about the same tomorrow as today in the high country, there’s a slightly better chance (although still slim) for storms to make it down into the Valley tomorrow and Saturday. We’ll keep you updated.

Storm chances stay in the slight category for the high country Sunday and into Monday, but the Valley will likely be dry and quiet, and hot. An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for the Valley for Sunday and Monday when temperatures will likely top out close to 110. Saturday looks almost as hot at 109 degrees. Next week, temperatures may come down a bit by midweek.

