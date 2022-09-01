Police investigating double homicide at southeast Phoenix condos

Newcomers Guide
Police are investigating after two people were found dead early Thursday morning.
By Ben Bradley
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 6:05 AM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A homicide investigation is underway after two people were found dead early Thursday morning in southeast Phoenix.

Officers were called to a condominium complex in the area of 48th Street and Broadway Road shortly before 2 a.m. and discovered two people had been killed. Police have taped off sections of the complex and homicide detectives are on scene.

No other information, including details on a possible suspect, has been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

