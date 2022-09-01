Feed Arizona Children
Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrates 25 years of business

Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating 25 years of business Thursday by giving away cakes to the first 250 people in any of their locations.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 10:14 AM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating 25 years of business this year!

To celebrate, the first 250 individuals to come into any store location will get a free bundt cake on Thursday. Arizona’s Family reporter Gibby Parra went to one of the Phoenix locations to see the cakes in person.

To learn more about the business, click here.

