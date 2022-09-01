Motorcycle rider killed in crash in south Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A motorcyclist is dead after getting into a crash with a driver in south Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon. It happened around 12:30 p.m. in the area of 32nd Street and Broadway Road. When officers arrived, they found 40-year-old Justin Manning, who was seriously hurt. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The car driver stopped at the scene, but investigators didn’t say what led up to the crash. It doesn’t appear the unidentified driver was seriously hurt. An investigation is underway.

