Mental health expert shares proactive ways to prevent suicide

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - September is Suicide Prevention Month and as students finish their first month back to school, it is important for parents to open the conversation about mental health with their children.

Mental health expert and founder of Gnosis IQ Ben Smith joined Good Morning Arizona anchor Tess Rafols to discuss signs that parents should be looking for, the impact that school can have on mental health, and how Gnosis IQ can help students with emotional wellness.

