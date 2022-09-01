Feed Arizona Children
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Mental health expert shares proactive ways to prevent suicide

September is suicide prevention month, and there is much work to be done in the community to help those struggling with thoughts of suicide.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 11:06 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - September is Suicide Prevention Month and as students finish their first month back to school, it is important for parents to open the conversation about mental health with their children.

Mental health expert and founder of Gnosis IQ Ben Smith joined Good Morning Arizona anchor Tess Rafols to discuss signs that parents should be looking for, the impact that school can have on mental health, and how Gnosis IQ can help students with emotional wellness.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

September is Suicide Prevention Month
The CDC is meeting Thursday to discuss the next COVID-19 booster,
CDC panel to meet Thursday to discuss next COVID-19 booster
CDC to decide Thursday who gets new COVID booster
CDC to decide Thursday who gets new COVID booster
Flu shots available at Phoenix health clinics starting Sept. 1