Feed Arizona Children
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Man in critical condition after a shooting at group home facility in Phoenix

A man is in critical condition after a shooting at a group home on 19th Ave.
A man is in critical condition after a shooting at a group home on 19th Ave.(Arizona's Family)
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 9:47 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are investigating a shooting at a group home for young people that left a man with life-threatening injuries.

At around 2 a.m., police responded to reports of a shooting near S. 19th Avenue and South Mountain Avenue in south Phoenix. The officers found a young adult man with a gunshot wound who was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

Witnesses identified the suspect as someone else who lives in the group home. The suspect was taken into custody by police.

This is a developing story. Check back with Arizona’s Family for updates.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Arizonans who are customers of SRP and APS collectively owe about $70 million in past due...
Arizonans owe nearly $70 million on past due utility bills
Deborah Martinez-Garibay
Live: Family, friends honor fallen Pima County Constable
Tempe Police are investigating an unknown death of a person found under the Loop 202 overpass...
Body found near Tempe Marketplace
September is Suicide Prevention Month