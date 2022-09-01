Man in critical condition after a shooting at group home facility in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are investigating a shooting at a group home for young people that left a man with life-threatening injuries.

At around 2 a.m., police responded to reports of a shooting near S. 19th Avenue and South Mountain Avenue in south Phoenix. The officers found a young adult man with a gunshot wound who was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

Witnesses identified the suspect as someone else who lives in the group home. The suspect was taken into custody by police.

This is a developing story. Check back with Arizona’s Family for updates.

