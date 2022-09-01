Live: Family, friends honor fallen Pima County Constable

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Four people died in a triple murder-suicide at an apartment complex in midtown Tucson on Thursday, Aug. 25.

The Tucson Police Department said officers were called to Lind Commons Apartments, located at 3493 East Lind Road, around 11 a.m. The shooting happened when Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay and apartment manager Angela Fox-Heath served an eviction notice to Gavin Lee Stansell.

Authorities said Stansell, 24, then fatally shot Fox-Heath, Martinez-Garibay, and neighbor Elijah Miranda before turning the gun on himself. The body of the 28-year-old Fox-Heath was found in the courtyard of the complex. The bodies of Martinez-Garibay and Stansell were found in Stansell’s apartment while Miranda, 25, was found dead in his nearby apartment.

The 43-year-old Martinez-Garibay was a well-loved U.S. Army veteran who was active in the Tucson community. She enlisted after Sept. 11 and served nearly two decades before she was injured while serving in Afghanistan.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.