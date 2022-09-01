Health officials confirm 3 measles cases in Maricopa County

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Maricopa County Health Department has confirmed three measles cases.

All three cases of individuals were unvaccinated, with one being an adult and the other two being minors. One of these cases was hospitalized, and all individuals are recovering. MCDPH says that it is conducting case investigations and contact tracing on all three cases. “We are working diligently with the cases and their healthcare providers to identify any potential exposures and notify people who were exposed promptly,” said Dr. Nick Staab, a medical epidemiologist at MCDPH. “The most important thing you can do to protect yourself is to get vaccinated against measles if you have not already been vaccinated.”

Measles can linger in the air for up to two hours, and around 90% of unvaccinated individuals exposed to measles will be infected. The virus is preventable with two doses of the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine, typically given during childhood. Those born prior to1957 or who had measles as a child are considered immune.

Anyone who may have been exposed should watch for the following symptoms between 7 to 12 days after being exposed:

Fever (101 F or higher)

Red, watery eyes

Cough

Runny nose

A non-itchy red rash, raised, and blotchy, that may start at the hairline and moves down the body, lasting 5 to 6 days

Those who develop symptoms are encouraged to seek medical care, testing, and avoid others. They should call the provider ahead to let them know about symptoms and potential exposure before going in so the provider can reduce the possibility of others in the office getting exposed. Individuals who do not have a healthcare provider can find a federally-qualified community health center or a provider at FindHelpPhx.org.

MCDPH is also telling community healthcare providers to be on the lookout for fever and rash among unvaccinated patients, primarily if they have known exposure. “Measles is both highly contagious and preventable,” said Dr. Staab. “It can be a severe illness, so we strongly encourage anyone who has not been vaccinated to get vaccinated to prevent further spread.”

For more information on measles, visit https://www.maricopa.gov/2835/Measles.

