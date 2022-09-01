Former Tucson officer pleads not guilty to manslaughter charge

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A former Tucson police officer pleaded not guilty to a manslaughter charge pertaining to the fatal shooting of a suspect in a mobility scooter last year.

A not-guilty plea was entered for Ryan Remington at an arraignment on Thursday afternoon, Sept. 1. Remington’s next court appearance is slated for 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 4.

Prosecutors and Remington’s defense team debated whether Remington should be allowed to carry a firearm while his pending charges. Prosecutors argued against him having one, while the defense asserted he needed to have one to protect himself, both as a former officer and as someone involved in a high-profile case.

The judge ultimately barred Remington from carrying or having access to firearms. Remington is dating a current Tucson police officer, and the judge ruled that she can still carry a firearm but must lock it up, so Remington doesn’t have access to it.

A grand jury indicted Remington in August, and he was fired from the Tucson Police Department in January.

On Nov. 29, 2021, Remington had been working as an off-duty security guard at the Walmart near Midvale Park and West Valencia Road when an employee told him that 61-year-old Richard Lee Richards had stolen a toolbox from the store.

The employee and Remington followed Richards, who was in a mobility scooter and asked to see a receipt for the toolbox. Richards reportedly pulled out a knife and responded, “Here’s your receipt,” without stopping.

Remington followed Richards to the garden center of the nearby Lowe’s Home Improvement Store. Though Remington ordered Richards not to go into the store, Richards kept moving towards the entrance.

Remington shot Richards nine times, causing him to fall out of the scooter. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.