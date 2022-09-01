First Alert issued for extreme heat over Labor Day weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A First Alert has been issued for extreme heat over portions of the holiday weekend. There are many things to talk about even though the overall weather pattern remains unchanged. But some subtle changes in the atmosphere have brought on a couple of forecast changes.

First, we’re inserting a slight, 20% chance for afternoon or evening thunderstorms on Friday. If we get any storms, they will be widely scattered and come from the northeast. And even if those storms form in the mountains, bringing them into the Valley will be a battle.

Also, the National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for Sunday and Monday for metro Phoenix. We believe this is being issued because of the holiday weekend, lots of folks being outside, and to give us an early heads up because it doesn’t look like forecast temperatures justify the warning. Still, the NWS is erring on the side of safety, and that’s okay by us.

So with Friday’s slight chance for a PM storm, look for a high around 105. On Saturday, we’ll jump up to 108, and on Sunday and Monday (Labor Day), our forecast is a high of 109. Temperatures will then moderate the rest of next week.

A weather wild card that’s too early to put in the forecast is the chance for storms on Saturday night into Sunday morning in the Valley. If that happens, the weather service would have to take a second look at the Excessive Heat Warning.

