East Valley high school student brings BB gun to school

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A high school student in Gilbert could face serious charges after bringing a gun to school on Monday.

Gilbert police said they responded to a report that a student had a weapon on school grounds at Mesquite Junior High on Monday. Officers cited the teen for disorderly conduct and forwarded the case to the county attorney’s office to determine if additional charges are necessary.

The following letter was sent to parents following the incident:

August 29, 2022 Dear Mesquite Junior High Families, It is important to us to keep our parents and families as informed as possible regarding any incidents involving our campus and students. Today, reports were received of a student on campus who had brought a BB gun to school. The Mesquite Junior High Administration acted immediately and at no time were students or employees in any danger. Gilbert Police Department was informed immediately and the investigation is ongoing. Providing a safe and secure learning environment is a top priority for Gilbert Public Schools, and Mesquite Junior High School. Please be assured we take incidents like this very seriously. Thank you for your continued support of our students and our school. Sincerely,

This happened just days after a student brought a gun onto a Queen Creek elementary school campus.

