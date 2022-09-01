Newcomers Guide
Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Silver Apple
Pay It Forward
Finding Forever

City council approves contract for interim Phoenix police chief

The Phoenix City Council approved a one-year contract for Michael Sullivan to be the interim Phoenix Police chief.
By Emma Lockhart
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 10:02 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix City Council approved a one-year contract for the interim Phoenix police chief. Michael Sullivan, who is coming from the Baltimore Police Department, will make $232,000 a year. His contract can be extended for up to 24 months.

“Appreciate his expertise. He really comes with experience in public safety and passion for modernizing,” said Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego.

RELATED: Interim Phoenix police chief selected as Chief Jeri Williams prepares for retirement

Sullivan is taking over for Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams after she announced her retirement in May. This comes at a time when the department is being investigated by the Department of Justice. Sullivan spent 20 years with the Louisville Police Department before joining Baltimore PD in 2019. That is where he served as Deputy Commissioner of Compliance. He was in charge of reforms put in place after a DOJ investigation.

“He is coming out of Baltimore, that has already been through this process. So he has a pretty good understanding of what he is getting into,” said Andy Anderson, a retired assistant Phoenix police chief.

TRENDING: Phoenix police crime lab using new technology to detect trace amounts of fentanyl in blood

The DOJ is investigating the Phoenix Police Department for claims of use of force, discrimination and actions surrounding police removing homeless people and their belongings on the streets. City officials said they will start looking for a permanent replacement once Sullivan’s contact starts.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Phoenix police crime lab using new technology to detect fentanyl in blood
Wesley Williams was staying at the Days Inn near 26th Avenue and Deer Valley Road with his son...
Guest describes terrifying moments surrounding mass shooting at Phoenix hotel
Guest describes shooting rampage that killed 2, injured 5 at north Phoenix hotel
Ex-Marine accused of killing Phoenix woman was violent toward a partner before