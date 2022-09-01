City council approves contract for interim Phoenix police chief

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix City Council approved a one-year contract for the interim Phoenix police chief. Michael Sullivan, who is coming from the Baltimore Police Department, will make $232,000 a year. His contract can be extended for up to 24 months.

“Appreciate his expertise. He really comes with experience in public safety and passion for modernizing,” said Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego.

Sullivan is taking over for Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams after she announced her retirement in May. This comes at a time when the department is being investigated by the Department of Justice. Sullivan spent 20 years with the Louisville Police Department before joining Baltimore PD in 2019. That is where he served as Deputy Commissioner of Compliance. He was in charge of reforms put in place after a DOJ investigation.

“He is coming out of Baltimore, that has already been through this process. So he has a pretty good understanding of what he is getting into,” said Andy Anderson, a retired assistant Phoenix police chief.

The DOJ is investigating the Phoenix Police Department for claims of use of force, discrimination and actions surrounding police removing homeless people and their belongings on the streets. City officials said they will start looking for a permanent replacement once Sullivan’s contact starts.

