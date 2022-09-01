Charter school student brings music to Phoenix refugee community

Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy’s
Arizona School for the Arts student, Madeline park runs a non-profit called Heart Beats. She helps bring music to the refugee community in Phoenix.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 10:55 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Music is often called the universal language of mankind, and one 12th grader is using music to help interact with those who speak another language.

Madeline Park is a student at the Arizona School for the Arts and helps run a non-profit called Heart Beats. Through this organization, she offers the Phoenix refugee community musical instruments and instrument kits. The non-profit was created a few years ago by former student Riley Novak who wanted to find a way to connect with families who spoke another language.

Park has expanded the organization to include a summer camp program, a World Refugee Day event, and has started connecting with other refugee organizations. She has also raised $2,000 for music supplies and has organized fundraising events for the refugee community. To learn how you can contribute to the nonprofit, visit HeartBeatsAZ.org.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Help make sure no Arizona child goes to bed hungry
NFL legend Lorenzo Alexander, Arizona Cardinals support Feed Arizona Children initiative
Arizona legend Bruce Cooper wants you to help Feed Arizona Children
Charter school student brings music to the Phoenix refugee community