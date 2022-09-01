Charter school student brings music to Phoenix refugee community

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Music is often called the universal language of mankind, and one 12th grader is using music to help interact with those who speak another language.

Madeline Park is a student at the Arizona School for the Arts and helps run a non-profit called Heart Beats. Through this organization, she offers the Phoenix refugee community musical instruments and instrument kits. The non-profit was created a few years ago by former student Riley Novak who wanted to find a way to connect with families who spoke another language.

Park has expanded the organization to include a summer camp program, a World Refugee Day event, and has started connecting with other refugee organizations. She has also raised $2,000 for music supplies and has organized fundraising events for the refugee community. To learn how you can contribute to the nonprofit, visit HeartBeatsAZ.org.

