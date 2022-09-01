Central High School in Phoenix temporarily placed on lockdown after threats

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix high school was temporarily placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon. Central High School went on lockdown while Phoenix police investigated potential threats made against the school. One person was detained, but no suspects have been identified. The high school has since lifted the lockdown.

Parenst are allowed to pick up students at the school at this time. Police haven’t released any information about the person detained. The investigation is ongoing.

