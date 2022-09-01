CDC panel to meet Thursday to discuss next COVID-19 booster

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The CDC is meeting Thursday to discuss the next COVID-19 booster, this time designed to target the latest omicron variant.

The Food and Drug Administration has already approved the Pfizer and Moderna versions of the vaccine. If the CDC approves the vaccine, it could only be days until the new shot is released to the public. The omicron variant, known as BA-5, now accounts for all of the coronavirus cases in Arizona for the last full week in August.

Experts believe that this new vaccine should be the most effective in preventing serious complications that can develop from B.A. 5. “As we go into this boosting season, and people start to look at what their risks are going to be especially as we get together for Thanksgiving, Christmas,” said Dr. Andrew Carroll. “We want to protect our loved ones and make sure that as we’re flying around the country we’re not exposing them to once again this virus that honestly, everyone is kind of dealing with.”

Eligibility for the next booster depends on your age and prior boosters you’ve had before. To check if you qualify and see if you’re up-to-date on your boosters, click here.

