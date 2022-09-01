Feed Arizona Children
Body found near Tempe Marketplace

Police say they’re investigating a body found in Tempe Thursday morning.(KTTC)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 8:57 AM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say they’re investigating a body found in Tempe Thursday morning.

Maricopa County Police say it was found near Tempe Marketplace in suspicious circumstances. Officials are still investigating, and no further information is available at this time.

This story is still developing. Stay with Arizona’s Family for more information.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

